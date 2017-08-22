Phantom Doctrine Announced

Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer CreativeForge Games unveil
plans for Phantom Doctrine
, a turn-based espionage thriller from the
developers of Hard West coming to PCs and consoles next year. This
teaser trailer
(NSFW)
promotes this with a live-action movie, and
a Steam
page
is now online for the project. Here's word:
Set in 1983 during
the Cold War, Phantom Doctrine is an alternate history thriller in which players
lead The Cabal, a secret organization dedicated to fighting a global conspiracy
committed to controlling the world by pitting world leaders and nations against
one another. Deception is the great equalizer as players will have to operate
from the shadows to exploit every vulnerability - ruthlessly interrogate and
brainwash enemies and allies alike to create double agents, saboteurs or
unwitting collaborators.
Develop and defend your base of operations, recruit agents from the world’s many
factions, and research new tech to give your operatives the advantage. Campaign
missions deliver sprawling tactical encounters that revolve around two key
pillars: stealth and explosive, all-out attacks. Your team of operatives can be
deployed into the ﬁeld either fully armed or disguised as civilians, allowing
them to inﬁltrate dangerous areas undetected at the expense of heavy weapons and
armor.
Decode and analyze your way through immersive investigations to expose
far-reaching conspiracies and elusive targets. Delve into the oppressive dark
corners of the volatile 1980s with atmospheric visuals and an unnerving
soundtrack by award-winning composer Marcin Przybylowicz of The Witcher 3: Wild
Hunt fame.