Throughout the ACE COMBAT franchise’s 20-year history, one feature has always connected each chapter of the series to each other, namely its engrossing storyline. Unbeknownst to many gamers, each chapter within the ACECOMBAT series is developed around a deep storyline touching on themes of political turmoil, the effects of war upon normal people, and the struggle against tyranny.



ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN continues this rich tradition of delivering an engrossing storyline by delving back to the Strangereal universe from which players have experienced most of the drama and emotion the series is known to deliver. Combined with gameplay and graphics that truly bring aerial combat to life through the power of today’s gaming consoles and PCs, ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN will be an experience no gamer nor longtime ACE COMBAT fan should miss.



Today, we’re giving everyone a deeper look into the storyline within ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN. You’ll find today’s new ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN trailer at the following YouTube link (ready for embedding): https://youtu.be/_6veBz299dw.



ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN is preparing to take-off on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM in 2018.