Age of Empires 4 and More Definitive Editions Announced

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Age of Empires website recaps a few Age of Empires announcements from Gamescom. First and foremost is the news that Age of Empires 4 is in development at Relic Entertainment. They say they cannot wait tell us more about this, but they are waiting anyway. They say to stay tuned for more details, and in the meantime, they offer an announce trailer to celebrate the news. This ends with the Windows 10 logo, and it's possible that it's not coming to older versions of Windows. They also announce an October 19th release date for the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, a Windows 10 exclusive, and they also revealed plans for definite editions of Age of Empires 2 and 3, which are presumably for Windows 10 too. They also offer a new Age of Empires Definitive Edition Gamescom 2017 trailer. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 22 August 2017, 07:18.
Chatbear Announcements.