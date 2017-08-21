Age of Empires 4 and More Definitive Editions Announced

Age of Empires 4!!!!!!!! We have been dying to tell you all!



Now that we’ve gotten that excitement out of the way, we can move onto a wrap up of the rest of the announcements from our event. There is a lot to cover!



We started off announcing the release date for Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, October 19th, 2017! What a great way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original game! AoE: DE will launch with a ton of awesome new features, but we have kept a lot of things the same to preserve the feel of the original game. Take a look at the list:

Attack Move

250-300 population cap​

Rally Points Basic

Rally Points Contextual (Intelligent Villagers)

Grid default key layout ​

Select Idle Military

Select Idle Villagers

Unit queueing

Right-click mouse scroll

And MORE!

We then announced that we will be releasing Definitive Editions of both Age II and Age III, keep an eye out for more details about those!



Those led nicely into our announcement of Age of Empires IV. We are also excited to announce that we are working with the fantastic team from Relic Entertainment to make this the best Age game yet! Stay tuned for more details, we cannot wait to tell you more.