 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Age of Empires 4 and More Definitive Editions Announced

[Aug 21, 2017, 6:08 pm ET] - 24 Comments

The Age of Empires website recaps a few Age of Empires announcements from Gamescom. First and foremost is the news that Age of Empires 4 is in development at Relic Entertainment. They say they cannot wait tell us more about this, but they are waiting anyway. They say to stay tuned for more details, and in the meantime, they offer an announce trailer to celebrate the news. This ends with the Windows 10 logo, and it's possible that it's not coming to older versions of Windows. They also announce an October 19th release date for the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, a Windows 10 exclusive, and they also revealed plans for definite editions of Age of Empires 2 and 3, which are presumably for Windows 10 too. They also offer a new Age of Empires Definitive Edition Gamescom 2017 trailer. Here's word:

Age of Empires 4!!!!!!!! We have been dying to tell you all!

Now that we’ve gotten that excitement out of the way, we can move onto a wrap up of the rest of the announcements from our event. There is a lot to cover!

We started off announcing the release date for Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, October 19th, 2017! What a great way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original game! AoE: DE will launch with a ton of awesome new features, but we have kept a lot of things the same to preserve the feel of the original game. Take a look at the list:

  • Attack Move
  • 250-300 population cap​
  • Rally Points Basic
  • Rally Points Contextual (Intelligent Villagers)
  • Grid default key layout ​
  • Select Idle Military
  • Select Idle Villagers
  • Unit queueing
  • Right-click mouse scroll
  • And MORE!

We then announced that we will be releasing Definitive Editions of both Age II and Age III, keep an eye out for more details about those!

Those led nicely into our announcement of Age of Empires IV. We are also excited to announce that we are working with the fantastic team from Relic Entertainment to make this the best Age game yet! Stay tuned for more details, we cannot wait to tell you more.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Age of Empires 4 and More Definitive Editions Announced
Battlefield 1 Revolution and Battlefield 1 Incursions Announced
Overwatch Junkertown Map Tease
Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Tease
Motorsport Manager DLC and Free Content Released
Destiny 2 Launch Trailer
FE Announced
The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Announced
THQ Nordic Acquires Black Forest Games
Ruiner Next Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION Announced
Jurassic World Evolution Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.