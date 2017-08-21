Battlefield 1 Revolution and Battlefield 1 Incursions Announced

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
EA announces Battlefield 1 Revolution, a new definitive version of Battlefield 1, as well as Battlefield 1 Incursions, a new mode that's in the works for the World War I shooter. Battlefield 1 Revolution is now available, offering the game and the Premium Pass that includes four DLC packs. Also now available for Premium Pass owners is Lupkow Pass, the first map from the imminent In the Name of the Tsar expansion. Finally, they also announce Battlefield 1 Incursions, a new competitive mode featuring five-versus-five matches. This trailer shows that off, and this page is accepting signups for the alpha test. Here's an overview:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 22 August 2017, 07:18.
Chatbear Announcements.