Battlefield 1 Revolution and Battlefield 1 Incursions Announced

DICE, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) today unveiled a Revolution for Battlefield™ 1. In the complete Battlefield 1 experience, Battlefield 1 Revolution allows players to experience the dawn of all-out war through epic multiplayer battles where no battle is ever the same, immersive single player War Stories, more maps, deeper progression and new modes, all in a single package. Battlefield 1 Revolution is now available worldwide for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin on PC. In addition, Battlefield 1 Incursions is a new intense gaming experience being developed in collaboration with players, and optimized for competition. Players can register now for the Closed Alpha beginning in September.

, a new definitive version of Battlefield 1, as well as, a new mode that's in the works for the World War I shooter. Battlefield 1 Revolution is now available, offering the game and the Premium Pass that includes four DLC packs. Also now available for Premium Pass owners is Lupkow Pass , the first map from the imminent In the Name of the Tsar expansion. Finally, they also announce Battlefield 1 Incursions , a new competitive mode featuring five-versus-five matches. This trailer shows that off, and this page is accepting signups for the alpha test. Here's an overview: