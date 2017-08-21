Battlefield 1 Revolution and Battlefield 1 Incursions Announced

DICE, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) today unveiled a Revolution for Battlefield™ 1. In the complete Battlefield 1 experience, Battlefield 1 Revolution allows players to experience the dawn of all-out war through epic multiplayer battles where no battle is ever the same, immersive single player War Stories, more maps, deeper progression and new modes, all in a single package. Battlefield 1 Revolution is now available worldwide for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin on PC. In addition, Battlefield 1 Incursions is a new intense gaming experience being developed in collaboration with players, and optimized for competition. Players can register now for the Closed Alpha beginning in September.