 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Battlefield 1 Revolution and Battlefield 1 Incursions Announced

[Aug 21, 2017, 6:08 pm ET] - 1 Comment

EA announces Battlefield 1 Revolution, a new definitive version of Battlefield 1, as well as Battlefield 1 Incursions, a new mode that's in the works for the World War I shooter. Battlefield 1 Revolution is now available, offering the game and the Premium Pass that includes four DLC packs. Also now available for Premium Pass owners is Lupkow Pass, the first map from the imminent In the Name of the Tsar expansion. Finally, they also announce Battlefield 1 Incursions, a new competitive mode featuring five-versus-five matches. This trailer shows that off, and this page is accepting signups for the alpha test. Here's an overview:

DICE, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) today unveiled a Revolution for Battlefield™ 1. In the complete Battlefield 1 experience, Battlefield 1 Revolution allows players to experience the dawn of all-out war through epic multiplayer battles where no battle is ever the same, immersive single player War Stories, more maps, deeper progression and new modes, all in a single package. Battlefield 1 Revolution is now available worldwide for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin on PC. In addition, Battlefield 1 Incursions is a new intense gaming experience being developed in collaboration with players, and optimized for competition. Players can register now for the Closed Alpha beginning in September.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Age of Empires 4 and More Definitive Editions Announced
Battlefield 1 Revolution and Battlefield 1 Incursions Announced
Overwatch Junkertown Map Tease
Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Tease
Motorsport Manager DLC and Free Content Released
Destiny 2 Launch Trailer
FE Announced
The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Announced
THQ Nordic Acquires Black Forest Games
Ruiner Next Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION Announced
Jurassic World Evolution Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.