Overwatch Junkertown Map Tease

"Junkertown: The Plan" is a new trailer from Blizzard for Overwatch. This shows off a new escort map coming to Overwatch that's highlighted further in this Junkertown "coming soon" trailer. They've said to expect another video on Wednesday, but it's not clear if that also relates to this. Here's what they are saying for now about the new map:
