Overwatch Junkertown Map Tease

[Aug 21, 2017, 6:08 pm ET] - 3 Comments

"Junkertown: The Plan" is a new trailer from Blizzard for Overwatch. This shows off a new escort map coming to Overwatch that's highlighted further in this Junkertown "coming soon" trailer. They've said to expect another video on Wednesday, but it's not clear if that also relates to this. Here's what they are saying for now about the new map:

Junkertown is an Escort map located in the harsh and unforgiving Australian Outback. Constructed from the remains of a destroyed omnium, it's now the home to a band of lawless scavengers known as the Junkers, led by their cutthroat Queen. When they aren’t pillaging the omnium's skeleton for anything of value, the Junkers blow off steam in the Scrapyard—a massive gladiatorial arena whose combatants fight for glory, riches...and to survive.

