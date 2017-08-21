Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Tease

|
A new "Obey the Call" trailer for Heroes of the Storm is now online, promoting the upcoming addition of Kel'Thuzad to the Nexus. This takes a different form from their recent hero cinematics, as it's in the style of an animated cartoon. There is also a new Kel'Thuzad page on Battle.net outlining his abilities as an assassin in the MOBA. For those unfamiliar with the Archlich of Naxxramas from World of Warcraft, they also offer an overview:
