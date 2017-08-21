 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Tease

[Aug 21, 2017, 6:08 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new "Obey the Call" trailer for Heroes of the Storm is now online, promoting the upcoming addition of Kel'Thuzad to the Nexus. This takes a different form from their recent hero cinematics, as it's in the style of an animated cartoon. There is also a new Kel'Thuzad page on Battle.net outlining his abilities as an assassin in the MOBA. For those unfamiliar with the Archlich of Naxxramas from World of Warcraft, they also offer an overview:

Kel'Thuzad has faithfully served the Lich King both in life and after death. Reanimated as the Archlich of the Scourge and given domain of the Dread Necropolis, Naxxramas, Kel’Thuzad remains Arthas’s most trusted advisor and master of the cold dark.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Age of Empires 4 and More Definitive Editions Announced
Battlefield 1 Revolution and Battlefield 1 Incursions Announced
Overwatch Junkertown Map Tease
Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Tease
Motorsport Manager DLC and Free Content Released
Destiny 2 Launch Trailer
FE Announced
The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Announced
THQ Nordic Acquires Black Forest Games
Ruiner Next Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION Announced
Jurassic World Evolution Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.