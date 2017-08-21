Motorsport Manager DLC and Free Content Released

New
Challenge Pack DLC is now available for
Motorsport Manager,
accompanied by a new free content update called Devil's in the Detail for
the racing management simulation (which is currently on sale). This
recent trailer shows
off what to expect, and here are the details:
We're delighted to confirm
that the Motorsport Manager Challenge Pack DLC & Free Update "Devil's in the
Detail" is out now (free update automatically applied to all players). If you
don't already own Motorsport Manager PC, we can also reveal that you can also
get an amazing 66% off Motorsport Manager right through to the end of the
Belgian GP weekend!
Each of the exhilarating challenges in this pack will test your ability to adapt
and succeed under pressure. Try to win races in a season where unusual, but
exciting rules like race track sprinklers and reverse grids have been
introduced. Or strive to bring your team back from the brink in a season marred
by the loss of your vital parts design centre.
In addition, the brand new "Devil's in the Detail" update (free and
automatically downloaded for all users) brings with it much-requested community
features such including harder in race AI difficulty, which is an option in the
preferences menu offering a new challenge for long time players. Other features
include save/load setups, weight stripping, run wides and more.