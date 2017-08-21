Motorsport Manager DLC and Free Content Released

We're delighted to confirm that the Motorsport Manager Challenge Pack DLC & Free Update "Devil's in the Detail" is out now (free update automatically applied to all players). If you don't already own Motorsport Manager PC, we can also reveal that you can also get an amazing 66% off Motorsport Manager right through to the end of the Belgian GP weekend!



Buy the Challenge Pack -> http://store.steampowered.com/app/639680/

66% discount -> http://store.steampowered.com/app/415200/Motorsport_Manager/



Each of the exhilarating challenges in this pack will test your ability to adapt and succeed under pressure. Try to win races in a season where unusual, but exciting rules like race track sprinklers and reverse grids have been introduced. Or strive to bring your team back from the brink in a season marred by the loss of your vital parts design centre.



In addition, the brand new "Devil's in the Detail" update (free and automatically downloaded for all users) brings with it much-requested community features such including harder in race AI difficulty, which is an option in the preferences menu offering a new challenge for long time players. Other features include save/load setups, weight stripping, run wides and more.