Destiny 2 Launch Trailer

Humanity has fallen. Villainous Dominus Ghaul has arrived on Earth with his Red Legion army to lay claim to the power he believes he alone is worthy to wield. Rally with the remaining survivors and rise up to defeat Ghaul before all is lost.



Destiny 2 features a dramatic, cinematic story campaign, and a variety of activities for every type of gamer, including gameplay for solo, cooperative and competitive players with new places to explore and adventures to conquer. Destiny 2 launches September 6th on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will be available for PC on October 24 via Battle.net®, Blizzard Entertainment's online gaming service.