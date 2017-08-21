 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Destiny 2 Launch Trailer

[Aug 21, 2017, 6:08 pm ET] - 4 Comments

With Destiny 2 due in a couple of weeks for consoles and on October 24th for Windows, Bungie now offers the official launch trailer for the first-person shooter sequel. Here's the blurb that accompanies the clip:

Humanity has fallen. Villainous Dominus Ghaul has arrived on Earth with his Red Legion army to lay claim to the power he believes he alone is worthy to wield. Rally with the remaining survivors and rise up to defeat Ghaul before all is lost.

Destiny 2 features a dramatic, cinematic story campaign, and a variety of activities for every type of gamer, including gameplay for solo, cooperative and competitive players with new places to explore and adventures to conquer. Destiny 2 launches September 6th on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will be available for PC on October 24 via Battle.net®, Blizzard Entertainment's online gaming service.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Age of Empires 4 and More Definitive Editions Announced
Battlefield 1 Revolution and Battlefield 1 Incursions Announced
Overwatch Junkertown Map Tease
Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Tease
Motorsport Manager DLC and Free Content Released
Destiny 2 Launch Trailer
FE Announced
The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Announced
THQ Nordic Acquires Black Forest Games
Ruiner Next Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION Announced
Jurassic World Evolution Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.