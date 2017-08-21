 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

FE Announced

[Aug 21, 2017, 6:08 pm ET] - 3 Comments

EA announces FE, a platformer in the works at Swedish Studio Zoink Games for release early next year. Here's the plan:

-Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced that the EA Originals title Fe will be launching worldwide in early 2018. Developed by the award-winning Swedish studio Zoink Games, Fe is a new type of wordless platformer full of sounds. Through Fe, a small cub that suddenly awakes in the forest, players will discover a world they will never want to leave as they use sound to communicate, connect with nature, identify friendly and unfriendly creatures and interpret their own narrative along the way.

“We wanted to create a game that gives the feeling of exploring something special,” said Klaus Lyngeled, CEO and Creative Lead at Zoink Games. “We would spend hours in the woods as kids, and while it felt scary at first, eventually the strange sounds became familiar -- you become part of nature and the forest feels like home. Players will realize similar feelings as they play through Fe. Wherever and however the game is played, we ensure it will be a unique experience of discovery, unlike anything played before.”

“Through Fe, Zoink has reminded us that everything is connected. They have created a game where the magic and beauty of nature, and all its creatures, come alive,” said Patrick Soderlund, EVP of EA Worldwide Studios. “This game and this studio embody the spirit of the EA Originals program that we started a little over a year ago – the freedom to create, and to bring uniquely innovative and memorable games to players all over the world."

In Fe, players will be enchanted by the natural surroundings as they uncover secrets, complete side quests, and meet the mystical creatures of the forest. Players will climb, glide and dig as they voyage through the open experience meeting, interacting and rescuing plants and animals from the Silent Ones, the machine antagonists that are threatening the forest. Through unparalleled freedom of exploration in a world full of discoveries to uncover, players will become Fe and never want to leave.

Fe will be launching worldwide in early 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Origin for PC and Nintendo Switch. Fe is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information on Fe please visit https://www.EA.com/Games/Fe.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Age of Empires 4 and More Definitive Editions Announced
Battlefield 1 Revolution and Battlefield 1 Incursions Announced
Overwatch Junkertown Map Tease
Heroes of the Storm Kel'Thuzad Tease
Motorsport Manager DLC and Free Content Released
Destiny 2 Launch Trailer
FE Announced
The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Announced
THQ Nordic Acquires Black Forest Games
Ruiner Next Month
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION Announced
Jurassic World Evolution Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.