The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Announced

Life is better with cats and dogs! Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Maxis today announced that The Sims™ 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack is coming to PC and Mac on November 10th. The highly anticipated expansion pack allows players to experience the cuddly companionship and delightful surprises cats and dogs will bring into their Sims’ daily lives. The all new Create A Pet tool provides players with the ability to create and design their perfect pet. Choose from an expansive variety of cat and dog breeds or mix multiple breeds to create something truly unique. Customize furry friends’ coats with crazy patterns or match the spots and stripes of an in-game pet to a real-life pet. For the first time ever, special outfits and accessories will also be available to finish off the look, and tailored personality traits ensure no two pets are alike inside-or-out.



“The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs offers fans some of the cutest, most charming pets ever seen in The Sims. From dogs and cats to puppies and kittens, the new tools for customizing pets are so flexible and powerful, players can really create anything they can imagine,” said Executive Producer, Lyndsay Pearson. “We know how much our community values four-legged friends as part of their families and I am thrilled at what the team has been able to bring to life.”



The animals’ unique personality traits will be discovered along the way as Sims care for, train and play games with their pets. A brand-new veterinarian business will allow players to pursue dreams of building their own veterinary clinic, hiring a dedicated staff, and diagnosing and curing pets from the occasional fleas to the more bizarre sicknesses they encounter.



Lastly, The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs will expand The Sims 4 with the beautiful coastal shores of a brand-new world, Brindleton Bay. Here Sims and their pets can play fetch near the harbor docks, take a walk to the lighthouse, visit a park to setup an obstacle course, meet other pet-loving locals, and even find stray pets that Sims can take in as their own!



The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information and to pre-order The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs, please visit www.TheSims.com.



*REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 GAME (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES TO PLAY.