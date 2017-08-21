The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Announced

"Dogs and cats, living together!"
EA announces
a Cats & Dogs
expansion pack coming to The Sims 4
.
They say this is coming to the lifestyle simulation on November 10th, so there's
still time to fence in the backyard and stock up on kitty litter. Here's word:
Life is better with cats and dogs! Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and
Maxis today announced that The Sims™ 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack is coming to
PC and Mac on November 10th. The highly anticipated expansion pack allows
players to experience the cuddly companionship and delightful surprises cats and
dogs will bring into their Sims’ daily lives. The all new Create A Pet tool
provides players with the ability to create and design their perfect pet. Choose
from an expansive variety of cat and dog breeds or mix multiple breeds to create
something truly unique. Customize furry friends’ coats with crazy patterns or
match the spots and stripes of an in-game pet to a real-life pet. For the first
time ever, special outfits and accessories will also be available to finish off
the look, and tailored personality traits ensure no two pets are alike
inside-or-out.
“The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs offers fans some of the cutest, most charming pets ever
seen in The Sims. From dogs and cats to puppies and kittens, the new tools for
customizing pets are so flexible and powerful, players can really create
anything they can imagine,” said Executive Producer, Lyndsay Pearson. “We know
how much our community values four-legged friends as part of their families and
I am thrilled at what the team has been able to bring to life.”
The animals’ unique personality traits will be discovered along the way as Sims
care for, train and play games with their pets. A brand-new veterinarian
business will allow players to pursue dreams of building their own veterinary
clinic, hiring a dedicated staff, and diagnosing and curing pets from the
occasional fleas to the more bizarre sicknesses they encounter.
Lastly, The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs will expand The Sims 4 with the beautiful coastal
shores of a brand-new world, Brindleton Bay. Here Sims and their pets can play
fetch near the harbor docks, take a walk to the lighthouse, visit a park to
setup an obstacle course, meet other pet-loving locals, and even find stray pets
that Sims can take in as their own!
The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more
information and to pre-order The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs, please visit
www.TheSims.com.
*REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 GAME (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES TO
PLAY.