THQ Nordic Acquires Black Forest Games

[Aug 21, 2017, 6:08 pm ET] - 1 Comment

THQ Nordic continues to play Katamari Damacy with gaming properties, announcing the acquisition of developer Black Forest Games as well as three of their IPs, Giana Sisters, Helldorado, and Rogue Stormers. Here's word:

THQ Nordic is announcing today that it has acquired 100% of the shares from the five founders of Black Forest Games. Also, an Asset Purchase Agreement with Black Forest Games was concluded to acquire the intellectual properties “Giana Sisters”, “Helldorado” and “Rogue Stormers”, which will be now part of the THQ Nordic Portfolio of IPs and Franchises.

The IP-acquisition itself is being handled by THQ Nordic AB, based in Karlstad, Sweden, whereas the day-to-day business and the share deal is handled by THQ Nordic GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria. THQ Nordic GmbH is taking over 100 % of the company including the whole team. The five founders will stay on board to continue the success story of the 50 people studio.

Black Forest Games is currently working on an unannounced project for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. More details regarding this project will be revealed soon.

