Ruiner Next Month

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Reikon Games announce a September
26th release date for Ruiner, their upcoming cyberpunk shooter. This represents
a delay, as the game was announced for release last year for
Windows, macOS, and Linux. A new "Ugly Heart"
trailer illustrates the news, which follows:
Developer Reikon Games
and the street gang bosses of Devolver Digital have announced the brutal
cyberpunk action shooter RUINER will hit Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on
September 26. The new ‘Ugly Heart’ trailer heralds in the release date and puts
the spotlight on some of RUINER’s more extravagant weapons [https://youtu.be/8kt6SSibH9s].
RUINER is a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis
Rengkok. A wired psychopath lashes out against a corrupt system to retrieve his
kidnapped brother under the guidance of a secretive hacker friend. Combine
preternatural reflexes, augmented tools, and the arsenal of fallen foes to tear
down and dismantle the corporate titans of virtuality dealers at HEAVEN.
“After the success of the Hotline Miami series and the impending cash money
windfall of RUINER and Absolver, Devolver Digital will only publish games with
masks now,” noted Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker.
Reflexes will be put to the test as players take aim at HEAVEN, the monolithic
corporation behind the entertainment networks bringing people real sensations in
virtual worlds. The masked hero will utilize a fantastic array of weaponry and
gadgets in concert with fluid movement and tactical strikes to save his kin and
discover the hidden truths of Rengkok.