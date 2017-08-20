Mass Effect: Andromeda Single-player Support Ends

The BioWare
Blog
offers an update on Mass Effect: Andromeda
, saying there will be
no more single-player updates for the latest installment in the sci-fi RPG
series. Overwatch be warned, however, they still plan further multiplayer
content, and promise more details on that in the coming weeks. Here's word:
Since the release of Mass Effect™: Andromeda, we’ve worked hard to
address feedback from our community. From improving animations to expanding
customization options, we looked to respond to your concerns, and build on what
you loved.
With each patch, you let us know we were heading in the right direction, and
we’re grateful to everyone who joined us on this journey. We’re proud of what we
created, and we hope you enjoyed it as well.
Early in development, we decided to focus Mass Effect: Andromeda’s story on the
Pathfinder, the exploration of the Andromeda galaxy, and the conflict with the
Archon. The game was designed to further expand on the Pathfinder’s journey
through this new galaxy with story-based APEX multiplayer missions and we will
continue to tell stories in the Andromeda Galaxy through our upcoming comics and
novels, including the fate of the quarian ark.
Our last update, 1.10, was the final update for Mass Effect: Andromeda. There
are no planned future patches for single-player or in-game story content.
In the coming weeks, our multiplayer team will provide details of their ongoing
support and upcoming content, including new multiplayer missions, character
kits, and what’s in store for N7 Day.
We appreciate all the millions of people who came with us to the Andromeda
galaxy. We hope to see you again in the Mass Effect universe.