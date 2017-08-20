Deep Sky Derelicts Announced

1C Company announces Deep Sky Derelicts, saying this combines elements of
turn-based strategy, role-playing, virtual cards, and roguelikes, all in one
game. This is due in Q1 of next year, but they will be showing it off to the
press this week at Gamescom and plan an early access run starting in October.
For further details we can refer you to the game's
Steam
page and deepskyderelicts.com,
which actually resolves to the website
of developer Snowhound. This
teaser trailer offers
a look, and this announcement provides more details:
1C is proud to
announce that Deep Sky Derelicts, an original combination of turn-based strategy
and RPG, enriched with tactical card combat and popular rogue-like elements,
will be released in Early Access on SteamTM in October 2017. The final release
date for the full finalized game is scheduled for Q1 2018. A playable hands-on
demo of Deep Sky Derelicts will be available to both the press and the general
public at the upcoming Gamescom expo.
“We have come up with a very distinctive and quite precise idea of how the game
should look like and how it should play, taking the basic inspiration from such
games as Darkest Dungeon and FTL: Faster Than Light. Yet we are very much
looking forward to pushing the game further with the aid of the community during
the Early Access period and implementing the players’ best suggestions for the
perfect Deep Sky Derelicts experience,” said Dmytro Zhovtobryukh, CEO &
Co-founder of Snowhound Games.
Deep Sky Derelicts will bring the players into the burdensome life of a society
outcast, a scavenger trying to make a living, while aspiring for a better life
of a full-fledged citizen. Players will be exploring derelict alien ships,
fight, loot, hire mercenaries into their team, buy new weapons and upgrade their
gear. The game’s retro-futuristic comic book aesthetic style creates a
distinctive dark atmosphere of deep space, unknown locations and lost dystopian
society. Rogue-like elements featuring such popular mechanics as
procedurally-generated dungeons, turn-based combat with card-based actions and
lethal threat lurking around every corner, are here to draw the players into an
unforgiving, yet fascinating world with its own unique lore.
About the game
“They drift in the void. Desolate but not empty.”
In a grim dystopian future, where mankind has scattered across the galaxy and
the human society has split into two distinct classes, you are a poor stateless
outcast forced to live off scraps from derelict alien stations and ships in the
outer space, yet you dream of becoming a privileged citizen and living on the
surface of a habitable planet, enjoying non-synthetic air, water and food. A
fabled alien derelict ship somewhere within the Deep Sky sector of space is your
voucher for a citizenship and a promise of cozy life on a hospitable planet.
Hire and control a squad of up to three mercenary characters and set on to
explore derelict ships within your reach from the scavenger's base. Searching
the derelicts for loot and clues, you come across many friendly inhabitants and
traders, but more often – various enemies. Challenge and defeat them in tactical
turn-based fights, where randomly-drawn cards form your changing arsenal of
combat actions, gain experience for yourself and your crew, loot dead bodies,
resupply and upgrade once back at your base. The scavenger's home ship gives you
the opportunity to heal and level-up your mercenaries, recruit new ones, equip
them, upgrade their gear or recharge energy for life support during missions.
Features
Fresh take on turn-based combat with cards
Refined sci-fi comic book look & feel
Endless customization options for characters and
scavenging teams
High replay value thanks to procedural generation
of content
Story of the human society divided within a
dystopian universe