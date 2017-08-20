Deep Sky Derelicts Announced

1C is proud to announce that Deep Sky Derelicts, an original combination of turn-based strategy and RPG, enriched with tactical card combat and popular rogue-like elements, will be released in Early Access on SteamTM in October 2017. The final release date for the full finalized game is scheduled for Q1 2018. A playable hands-on demo of Deep Sky Derelicts will be available to both the press and the general public at the upcoming Gamescom expo.



“We have come up with a very distinctive and quite precise idea of how the game should look like and how it should play, taking the basic inspiration from such games as Darkest Dungeon and FTL: Faster Than Light. Yet we are very much looking forward to pushing the game further with the aid of the community during the Early Access period and implementing the players’ best suggestions for the perfect Deep Sky Derelicts experience,” said Dmytro Zhovtobryukh, CEO & Co-founder of Snowhound Games.



Deep Sky Derelicts will bring the players into the burdensome life of a society outcast, a scavenger trying to make a living, while aspiring for a better life of a full-fledged citizen. Players will be exploring derelict alien ships, fight, loot, hire mercenaries into their team, buy new weapons and upgrade their gear. The game’s retro-futuristic comic book aesthetic style creates a distinctive dark atmosphere of deep space, unknown locations and lost dystopian society. Rogue-like elements featuring such popular mechanics as procedurally-generated dungeons, turn-based combat with card-based actions and lethal threat lurking around every corner, are here to draw the players into an unforgiving, yet fascinating world with its own unique lore.



About the game

“They drift in the void. Desolate but not empty.”

In a grim dystopian future, where mankind has scattered across the galaxy and the human society has split into two distinct classes, you are a poor stateless outcast forced to live off scraps from derelict alien stations and ships in the outer space, yet you dream of becoming a privileged citizen and living on the surface of a habitable planet, enjoying non-synthetic air, water and food. A fabled alien derelict ship somewhere within the Deep Sky sector of space is your voucher for a citizenship and a promise of cozy life on a hospitable planet.

Hire and control a squad of up to three mercenary characters and set on to explore derelict ships within your reach from the scavenger's base. Searching the derelicts for loot and clues, you come across many friendly inhabitants and traders, but more often – various enemies. Challenge and defeat them in tactical turn-based fights, where randomly-drawn cards form your changing arsenal of combat actions, gain experience for yourself and your crew, loot dead bodies, resupply and upgrade once back at your base. The scavenger's home ship gives you the opportunity to heal and level-up your mercenaries, recruit new ones, equip them, upgrade their gear or recharge energy for life support during missions.

Features