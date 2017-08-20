Hurl VR Next Month

Independent developer Rusty Oak today announced that their debut title Hurl VR, a Pinball-like puzzle game, is coming to Steam for HTC Vive this Summer. Hurl VR is a ball throwing simulator in virtual reality with a touch of tactical puzzler, requiring skill, logical thinking and precise timing.



“We like to call Hurl VR the pinball machine of the 21st century“, said Petras Malinauskas, Co-Founder at Rusty Oak, “We took the simple gameplay mechanics of pinball, added a level of tactics and skill that requires a level of physicality and wrapped it in a mysterious virtual reality world with futuristic music and visuals.”



Hurl VR begins as a simple ball throwing simulation and quickly grows into a tactical puzzle game by putting the players’ own technique and reaction to the test as they progress through the levels. Players advance in the game by hitting multiple platforms with a ball in correct patterns to unlock and reach the gateway platform. Each of the platforms has its own unique properties from boosting the speed of the ball to teleporting it to another platform in a new angle. The game has 30 levels with new types of platforms and challenges added every few levels, utilizing a 360-degree environment.



Teaser trailer: https://youtu.be/__D6lp8NlFg



The unique angle of Hurl VR lies in embracing the physical aspects of individual players, which are generally neglected in modern game development. A shorter player might find it extremely easy to complete a certain level that requires a low and tactical throw, whereas a tall player might find it more challenging to tackle the same level. These personal human traits make each player’s game experience entirely unique and at times even comical, thus Hurl VR stands out not only as an interactive puzzler but as a fun party game as well.