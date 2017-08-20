Hurl VR Next Month

Developer Rusty Oak announces Hurl VR, saying this will be released for HTC
Vive owners this summer via Steam. The title sounds like a play on virtual
reality induced nausea, but it's a pinball game of sorts, so named because it's
also part "ball throwing simulator." There is a
teaser trailer with a
quick glimpse at this that narrows the game's release window to September.
Here's the official website, and here's the
announcement:
Independent developer Rusty Oak today announced that their
debut title Hurl VR, a Pinball-like puzzle game, is coming to Steam for HTC Vive
this Summer. Hurl VR is a ball throwing simulator in virtual reality with a
touch of tactical puzzler, requiring skill, logical thinking and precise timing.
“We like to call Hurl VR the pinball machine of the 21st century“, said Petras
Malinauskas, Co-Founder at Rusty Oak, “We took the simple gameplay mechanics of
pinball, added a level of tactics and skill that requires a level of physicality
and wrapped it in a mysterious virtual reality world with futuristic music and
visuals.”
Hurl VR begins as a simple ball throwing simulation and quickly grows into a
tactical puzzle game by putting the players’ own technique and reaction to the
test as they progress through the levels. Players advance in the game by hitting
multiple platforms with a ball in correct patterns to unlock and reach the
gateway platform. Each of the platforms has its own unique properties from
boosting the speed of the ball to teleporting it to another platform in a new
angle. The game has 30 levels with new types of platforms and challenges added
every few levels, utilizing a 360-degree environment.
The unique angle of Hurl VR lies in embracing the physical aspects of individual
players, which are generally neglected in modern game development. A shorter
player might find it extremely easy to complete a certain level that requires a
low and tactical throw, whereas a tall player might find it more challenging to
tackle the same level. These personal human traits make each player’s game
experience entirely unique and at times even comical, thus Hurl VR stands out
not only as an interactive puzzler but as a fun party game as well.