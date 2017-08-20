Debris Announced

Today Hamilton-based Moonray Studios introduces Debris, an atmospheric co-op / single player adventure game set in a surreal frozen ocean. Trapped in the depths, you and your companions must reach the surface to survive. Power is scarce, unusual creatures lurk in the darkness and one player is losing touch with reality. It’s a simple choice - escape together or die alone.



What’s different?

Debris combines breathtaking graphics, a professionally voiced branching narrative and vast network of underwater ice tunnels to create a terrifying, claustrophobic and immersive world.



And, for the past two years we've worked with physicians and mental health advisors (McMaster University, Canadian Mental Health Association) and our work on mental illness has been presented at the DiGRA-FDG 2016 conference.



Players will discover they can swim freely in a an undersea environment the size of Manhattan. The icy waters are filled with AI-powered bioluminescent creatures, the pulse of a haunting soundtrack and danger at every turn. Players will question everything, discover deep mysteries and explore what losing touch with reality feels like.



Beauty, danger and a mind bending story. That's Debris.