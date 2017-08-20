Steam Top 10

 
[Aug 20, 2017, 11:17 am ET] - Post a Comment

Valve offers the following accounting of the bestselling titles on Steam for last week:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. No Man's Sky
  3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  4. Prey
  5. Total War: WARHAMMER II
  6. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  9. Football Manager 2017
  10. LawBreakers

