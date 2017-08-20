 
Out of the Blue

[Aug 20, 2017, 11:16 am ET] - 1 Comment

I went over to pick up Jedi the Jindo dog to walk with the Gunnar-man yesterday when Cocoa, Jedi's neighbor dog came bounding up to the gate. Cocoa is a German Shorthaired pointer who loves both dogs, and she's a similar size to both of them, so her owner "offered" to let her walk with us. I actually have a third lead for my multi-dog leash, so we decided to give it a go. This worked really well for the most part, and they made a nice little pack (I even got a solicitation from someone who hoped I was a dog walker). Then Jedi found a spot of dirt to root at a bit. Then he snapped at a flying insect. Then he yelped. Then Cocoa yelped. Then I got stung on the arm. Since I am super-quick on the uptake, it eventually dawned on me that Jedi had aggravated a bunch of wasps. and they were now expressing their displeasure in a very effective manner. So they chased us down the block, with the normally silent Jedi regularly screeching, since he took the brunt of the attack (the wasps seemed quite aware of who the main trespasser was). They eventually gave up the chase, and the only one of us who may not have been stung was Gunnar. I got it once, Cocoa got it at least once, and Jedi was easily stung a half-dozen times. Everyone seems to be recovering, my biggest complaint is my wound is insanely itchy, and Gunnar-man is fine. As for the aftermath, Jedi's owner knows this was his fault, but we'll have to see if Cocoa's owner ever trusts me with her again...

R.I.P.: Dick Gregory Dead at 84.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Military Wars: Athena.
Stories: Wreckage of U.S.S. Indianapolis, Lost for 72 Years, Is Found in the Pacific.
Star Trek's Terry Farrell Engaged to Leonard Nimoy's Son Adam Nimoy.
Science: Tips for Safe Eclipse Viewing…from Someone Who Learned the Hard Way.
Media: UnderWatched Ep 7 - Nano Boost: The Match Maker.
How a recording-studio mishap shaped '80s music.
Metal Rooster.
Auctions: 1956 Aston Martin DBR1 sells for record-breaking £17.5m.

