 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

The Norwood Suite Announced

[Aug 19, 2017, 10:00 am ET] - 1 Comment

Alliance Digital Media announces The Norwood Suite, an adventure game coming to Windows on October 2nd. This is from Cosmo D, and set in the same universe as their Off-Peak. Alliance calls this "offbeat" and "dream-like," and they offer this trailer with a look at why. Here's word:

Set in the same dreamlike universe as Cosmo D’s debut cult-hit, Off-Peak, The Norwood Suite takes players to the secluded Hotel Norwood on a simple package delivery that quickly unfolds into something much more. Filled with bizarre characters and objects, this mysterious resort is a dense, open-ended world teeming with hidden passages and secrets to discover.

Peer into the lives of the hotel’s guests and staff, explore and interact with surprises behind every door, and piece together a non-linear narrative that rewards your curiosity. The Norwood Suite features surreal art design, as well as an original atmospheric score, composed by Cosmo D, that’s integrated directly into the game world.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
The Norwood Suite Announced
Project CARS 2 Trailer
Team Fortress 2 Case Changes
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Previews
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Interstellar Transport Company Early Access
Dauntless Founder's Alpha
Dota 2: Siltbreaker: Act II
On Sale
Evening Patches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.