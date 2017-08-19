The Norwood Suite Announced

Set in the same dreamlike universe as Cosmo D’s debut cult-hit, Off-Peak, The Norwood Suite takes players to the secluded Hotel Norwood on a simple package delivery that quickly unfolds into something much more. Filled with bizarre characters and objects, this mysterious resort is a dense, open-ended world teeming with hidden passages and secrets to discover.



Peer into the lives of the hotel’s guests and staff, explore and interact with surprises behind every door, and piece together a non-linear narrative that rewards your curiosity. The Norwood Suite features surreal art design, as well as an original atmospheric score, composed by Cosmo D, that’s integrated directly into the game world.