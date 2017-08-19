 
Out of the Blue

[Aug 19, 2017, 10:00 am ET] - 3 Comments

Until we get moved, Gunnar and I are on our own for most of the week, as MrsBlue spends Monday through Thursday in Pennsylvania. We've adjusted to this as well as we can, but it's a little disruptive. This week it goes a step further, as my better half is also out-of-town today on a day trip. This leaves me an my Poodle pal to our own devices, which we're not used to on a weekend. We'll head out for a walk in a bit, but I think we're going to have to lay low today, as we had 96% humidity around here yesterday, and it's supposed to be five degrees hotter today, so if we wait too long to take our walk, it will turn out to be a swim.

R.I.P.: Sonny Landham Dies: ‘Predator’ Actor Was 76.
R.I.P.: AnandTech Parent Company Employee Killed in Terrorist Attack.

Sweaty Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Bolls.
Link: The New ‘Call Of Duty’ Will Penalize Players For Shooting Nazis Who Are Actually Very Fine People. Thanks tAE.
Science: Ready for the Solar Eclipse? ‘Nova’ on PBS Has You Covered.
Peanut allergy cured in majority of children in immunotherapy trial. Thanks Slashdot.
New surface is so slippery, shellfish can’t get a grip.
Media: Watch a quarter million dominoes fall in this delightful game-themed setup.
Ballsieist first pitch ever. Juuust a bit outside.
Fastest trycicle. Notice which of them is wearing the helmet.
Follow-up: Here’s what happens to your retina if you view an eclipse without protection.
The Funnies: Brevity.

