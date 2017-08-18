Interstellar Transport Company Early Access

Build a galactic transportation empire! Help colonize the galaxy and dominate the competition in single player and online multiplayer. Use your business cunning to take your fledgling company from humble beginnings on Earth and it's neighboring planets and moons to the far reaches of the Galaxy. Buy ships, manage routes, conduct trade deals, build infrastructure, colonize new worlds, invest in local industry; All set in a procedurally generated galaxy with challenging AI, and Online Multiplayer. You will have a new experience every time you play.