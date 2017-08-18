 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Interstellar Transport Company Early Access

[Aug 18, 2017, 7:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Interstellar Transport Company for Windows is now available in early access on Steam, offering a tycoon game set in space, where no one can hear you say coffee is for closers. The early access trailer from a couple of weeks ago offers a look at gameplay, and here's a bit on the game:

Build a galactic transportation empire! Help colonize the galaxy and dominate the competition in single player and online multiplayer. Use your business cunning to take your  fledgling company from humble beginnings on Earth and it's neighboring planets and moons to the far reaches of the Galaxy. Buy ships, manage routes, conduct trade deals, build infrastructure, colonize new worlds, invest in local industry; All set in a procedurally generated galaxy with challenging AI, and Online Multiplayer. You will have a new experience every time you play.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Interstellar Transport Company Early Access
Dauntless Founder's Alpha
Dota 2: Siltbreaker: Act II
On Sale
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Spintires: MudRunner Announced
Secret World Legends: Tokyo: Back to the Beginning Launches
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Announced
StarCraft II Multiplayer Major Change Plans
JCB Pioneer: Mars Early Access This Month
Hyper Universe Early Access Next Week
Absolver Multiplayer Details and Content Plans
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.