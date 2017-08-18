Dauntless Founder's Alpha

|
Phoenix Labs announces a founder's alpha is now live for Dauntless, their upcoming action/RPG. As the name implies, this requires purchase of a founder's pack, which can be done through the Dauntless website. A closed beta for the free-to-play game will begin on September 1st, so those interested can also sign up their interest in that, while also reserving a username. Here's more on the game, which is expected to launch later this year:
