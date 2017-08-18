 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Dauntless Founder's Alpha

[Aug 18, 2017, 7:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Phoenix Labs announces a founder's alpha is now live for Dauntless, their upcoming action/RPG. As the name implies, this requires purchase of a founder's pack, which can be done through the Dauntless website. A closed beta for the free-to-play game will begin on September 1st, so those interested can also sign up their interest in that, while also reserving a username. Here's more on the game, which is expected to launch later this year:

Dauntless is set in the untamed science-fantasy world of the Shattered Isles. A cataclysmic event has shattered the world and created a vast array of unexplored and majestic floating islands, stalked by savage beasts known as Behemoths. Players forge their legends as Slayers, bringing the fight to the Behemoths and putting their skills to the test. To survive, Slayers will explore a deep crafting system forging hundreds of fully customizable weapons and armor.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Interstellar Transport Company Early Access
Dauntless Founder's Alpha
Dota 2: Siltbreaker: Act II
On Sale
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Spintires: MudRunner Announced
Secret World Legends: Tokyo: Back to the Beginning Launches
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Announced
StarCraft II Multiplayer Major Change Plans
JCB Pioneer: Mars Early Access This Month
Hyper Universe Early Access Next Week
Absolver Multiplayer Details and Content Plans
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.