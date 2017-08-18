Dauntless Founder's Alpha

Dauntless is set in the untamed science-fantasy world of the Shattered Isles. A cataclysmic event has shattered the world and created a vast array of unexplored and majestic floating islands, stalked by savage beasts known as Behemoths. Players forge their legends as Slayers, bringing the fight to the Behemoths and putting their skills to the test. To survive, Slayers will explore a deep crafting system forging hundreds of fully customizable weapons and armor.