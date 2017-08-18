 
Dota 2: Siltbreaker: Act II

[Aug 18, 2017, 7:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Dota 2 blog has details on Siltbreaker: Act II, an exclusive Battle Pass campaign that's now available. These patch notes have all the details and the post has more on the new campaign and changes to the Artifact system:

To accompany this release, we’ve added an Adventure Mode to Acts I & II that allows for a more casual playstyle. Adventure Mode playthroughs won’t garner any Artifacts, achievements, or rewards, but the decreased difficulty and removal of any non-quest goals will let players explore the dangerous world of Siltbreaker without any additional pressure.

We’ve also introduced changes to the Artifact system for both acts that will help ensure more players can discover these objects of power and factor them into tactical decisions as they play. Players who collected Artifacts in Act I are welcome to utilize them in Act II, and vice versa, but there are some important differences with the new system. Check out today’s patch notes for more information.

