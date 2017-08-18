Spintires: MudRunner Announced

Focus Home Interactive is happy to announce its collaboration with Saber Interactive for the development of Spintires: MudRunner, the ultimate version of the million-seller indie hit Spintires coming in October to PC and for the first time to consoles. Like Spintires before it, Spintires: MudRunner puts players in the driver seat and dares them to take charge of incredible all-terrain vehicles, venturing across extreme Siberian landscapes with only a map and compass as guides! Get a taste of what awaits you in the Reveal Trailer.



A huge upgrade over its predecessor, this edition comes complete with a brand new Sandbox Map joining the original game's 5 environments, a total graphical overhaul, a new Challenge mode with 9 new dedicated maps, 13 new vehicles and other comprehensive improvements. It’s not just an enhanced edition, it’s the ultimate off-road simulation experience!



Drive 19 powerful all-terrain vehicles, each with its own characteristics and attachable equipment. Complete your objectives and deliveries by enduring perilous conditions across wild, untamed landscapes in extreme conditions with dynamic day-night cycles. Explore an immersive sandbox environment, enhanced by improved graphics. Overcome muddy terrain, raging rivers and other obstacles that all realistically react to the weight and movement of your vehicle powered by the game's advanced physics engine.



With your map, compass, winch, and your driving skills as allies, go solo or join up to three others in the coop multiplayer. On PC, download mods created by the passionate community for truck-loads of content and an ever-evolving Spintires: MudRunner experience.