Spintires: MudRunner Announced

Focus Home Interactive announces Spintires: MudRunner, an upcoming chance to
get back behind the wheel in Spintires and go off-road in a new installment in
the series. Owners of the first Spintires will be rewarded with a 50% discount
when this is released in October for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Here's a
reveal trailer, and
here are the details:
Focus Home Interactive is happy to announce its
collaboration with Saber Interactive for the development of Spintires:
MudRunner, the ultimate version of the million-seller indie hit Spintires coming
in October to PC and for the first time to consoles. Like Spintires before it,
Spintires: MudRunner puts players in the driver seat and dares them to take
charge of incredible all-terrain vehicles, venturing across extreme Siberian
landscapes with only a map and compass as guides! Get a taste of what awaits you
in the Reveal Trailer.
A huge upgrade over its predecessor, this edition comes complete with a brand
new Sandbox Map joining the original game's 5 environments, a total graphical
overhaul, a new Challenge mode with 9 new dedicated maps, 13 new vehicles and
other comprehensive improvements. It’s not just an enhanced edition, it’s the
ultimate off-road simulation experience!
Drive 19 powerful all-terrain vehicles, each with its own characteristics and
attachable equipment. Complete your objectives and deliveries by enduring
perilous conditions across wild, untamed landscapes in extreme conditions with
dynamic day-night cycles. Explore an immersive sandbox environment, enhanced by
improved graphics. Overcome muddy terrain, raging rivers and other obstacles
that all realistically react to the weight and movement of your vehicle powered
by the game's advanced physics engine.
With your map, compass, winch, and your driving skills as allies, go solo or
join up to three others in the coop multiplayer. On PC, download mods created by
the passionate community for truck-loads of content and an ever-evolving
Spintires: MudRunner experience.