Secret World Legends: Tokyo: Back to the Beginning Launches

Now, Funcom has just updated Secret World Legends with Tokyo: Back to the Beginning, the first of three major content additions that expands the game world into a disaster-ridden and monster-infested Tokyo City. Offering hours more content and story, a host of new enemies from Japanese folklore to battle, and dark places in Tokyo to explore, this is the first of three massive Tokyo updates that will take players up to where the story in The Secret World left off. Once these updates are out, the developers can begin weaving an entirely new story; the story of Secret World Legends.



“The Tokyo updates represent the final part of the storyline that was The Secret World,” says Executive Producer Scott Junior. “Secret World Legends has opened up the game to an entirely new audience who will experience the Tokyo storyline for the very first time. But there is much more to come, and we especially want our veteran players to know that as the storyline of The Secret World ends, the storyline of Secret World Legends is about to start. This winter, a brand new story will be revealed. Players will get to go to new locations, meet new characters, and experience adventures they never have before.”