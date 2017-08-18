 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Secret World Legends: Tokyo: Back to the Beginning Launches

[Aug 18, 2017, 10:27 am ET] - Post a Comment

Funcom announces a new content update is live in Secret World Legends, their rebooted MMORPG. This is called Tokyo: Back to the Beginning, and this page has details on the update, and the new regions and content it adds to the game. Here's more on what they say is the first of three such major updates they're planning:

Now, Funcom has just updated Secret World Legends with Tokyo: Back to the Beginning, the first of three major content additions that expands the game world into a disaster-ridden and monster-infested Tokyo City. Offering hours more content and story, a host of new enemies from Japanese folklore to battle, and dark places in Tokyo to explore, this is the first of three massive Tokyo updates that will take players up to where the story in The Secret World left off. Once these updates are out, the developers can begin weaving an entirely new story; the story of Secret World Legends.

“The Tokyo updates represent the final part of the storyline that was The Secret World,” says Executive Producer Scott Junior. “Secret World Legends has opened up the game to an entirely new audience who will experience the Tokyo storyline for the very first time. But there is much more to come, and we especially want our veteran players to know that as the storyline of The Secret World ends, the storyline of Secret World Legends is about to start. This winter, a brand new story will be revealed. Players will get to go to new locations, meet new characters, and experience adventures they never have before.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Spintires: MudRunner Announced
Secret World Legends: Tokyo: Back to the Beginning Launches
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Announced
StarCraft II Multiplayer Major Change Plans
JCB Pioneer: Mars Early Access This Month
Hyper Universe Early Access Next Week
Absolver Multiplayer Details and Content Plans
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Quake Champions Early Access Next Week
DUSK Episode One Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.