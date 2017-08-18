Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Announced

Never bring a knife to a gunfight seems to be the lesson in the title of Sword
Art Online: Fatal Bullet, an upcoming installment in the action/RPG series
that will add third-person shooter mechanics to the mix. BANDAI NAMCO says this is expected early next year for PC,
Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and a
first trailer is
already online with a look at what to expect (the clip is Japanese, but features
English subtitles). Here's a description:
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
brings an exciting twist to the popular action RPG series by adding third-person
shooter elements into the game, forming a unique hybrid shooter/RPG/action title
that balances gun and sword play with skill and gadget combat to create a new
dynamic experience. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing,
original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes
players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular Sword Art Online
II season of the series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive
landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered
by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall
repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming
and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the
package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to
eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.
“For the first time in the history of the franchise, Sword Art Online: Fatal
Bullet presents the compelling universe of the Sword Art Online series with
exciting new third-person shooter action, creating a unique experience that
truly stands out in the series,” said Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing
at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “The Sword Art Online universe
continues to grow in popularity among audiences in the Americas and its
evolution has provided us with a great canvas from which to develop new and
exciting experiences for Sword Art Online and RPG fans to enjoy.”