Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Announced

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet brings an exciting twist to the popular action RPG series by adding third-person shooter elements into the game, forming a unique hybrid shooter/RPG/action title that balances gun and sword play with skill and gadget combat to create a new dynamic experience. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular Sword Art Online II season of the series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.



“For the first time in the history of the franchise, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet presents the compelling universe of the Sword Art Online series with exciting new third-person shooter action, creating a unique experience that truly stands out in the series,” said Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “The Sword Art Online universe continues to grow in popularity among audiences in the Americas and its evolution has provided us with a great canvas from which to develop new and exciting experiences for Sword Art Online and RPG fans to enjoy.”