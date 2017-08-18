 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Announced

[Aug 18, 2017, 10:27 am ET] - Post a Comment

Never bring a knife to a gunfight seems to be the lesson in the title of Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, an upcoming installment in the action/RPG series that will add third-person shooter mechanics to the mix. BANDAI NAMCO says this is expected early next year for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and a first trailer is already online with a look at what to expect (the clip is Japanese, but features English subtitles). Here's a description:

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet brings an exciting twist to the popular action RPG series by adding third-person shooter elements into the game, forming a unique hybrid shooter/RPG/action title that balances gun and sword play with skill and gadget combat to create a new dynamic experience. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of “Gun Gale Online,” from the popular Sword Art Online II season of the series. Players will be able to dive right into the immersive landscape developed by Dimps, and enjoy robust environments and textures powered by Unreal Engine 4. Using agile double jumps, air dashes, wall-to-wall repelling, and quick weapon swapping, players will engage in brisk platforming and shooting gameplay as they embark on epic adventures. Rounding out the package, full multiplayer cooperative and competitive modes will let two to eight players collaborate and compete against one another online.

“For the first time in the history of the franchise, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet presents the compelling universe of the Sword Art Online series with exciting new third-person shooter action, creating a unique experience that truly stands out in the series,” said Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “The Sword Art Online universe continues to grow in popularity among audiences in the Americas and its evolution has provided us with a great canvas from which to develop new and exciting experiences for Sword Art Online and RPG fans to enjoy.”

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Spintires: MudRunner Announced
Secret World Legends: Tokyo: Back to the Beginning Launches
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Announced
StarCraft II Multiplayer Major Change Plans
JCB Pioneer: Mars Early Access This Month
Hyper Universe Early Access Next Week
Absolver Multiplayer Details and Content Plans
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Quake Champions Early Access Next Week
DUSK Episode One Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.