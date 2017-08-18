 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

StarCraft II Multiplayer Major Change Plans

[Aug 18, 2017, 10:27 am ET] - Post a Comment

Battle.net announces  a series of major design changes coming to StarCraft II in a patch that's expected later this year. They say this is a first pass at the plan to allow further refinement closer to release. The focus is on multiplayer, and they outline changes to the economy, unit redesigns, and unit removals. Here's the overview:

Last year we released Patch 3.8 which, unlike smaller balance patches released throughout the year, was a larger set of changes aimed at improving multiplayer StarCraft II through various design changes. This year we are embarking on another design patch and are excited to share with you our initial list of changes! This time around our general focus is to address underused units and abilities while also trying to reduce sudden game ending moments.

As with last year, this design patch will require a large amount of testing, feedback and revision before it can go live for everyone to enjoy, so we wanted to get it into your hands for testing as fast as possible. The changes in this blog are live on the Testing section of StarCraft II Multiplayer, and we would like to release the final changes after this year’s tournament season concludes in November. In the sections below we outline the proposed changes, and give some of our thoughts on each one to explain what we would like to accomplish.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Spintires: MudRunner Announced
Secret World Legends: Tokyo: Back to the Beginning Launches
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Announced
StarCraft II Multiplayer Major Change Plans
JCB Pioneer: Mars Early Access This Month
Hyper Universe Early Access Next Week
Absolver Multiplayer Details and Content Plans
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Quake Champions Early Access Next Week
DUSK Episode One Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.