StarCraft II Multiplayer Major Change Plans

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Battle.net announces a series of major design changes coming to StarCraft II in a patch that's expected later this year. They say this is a first pass at the plan to allow further refinement closer to release. The focus is on multiplayer, and they outline changes to the economy, unit redesigns, and unit removals. Here's the overview:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 August 2017, 15:43.
Chatbear Announcements.