JCB Pioneer: Mars Early Access This Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Developer Atomicom and publisher GamesCo announce an August 31st early access launch date for JCB Pioneer: Mars, a survival sandbox game that will put the players in touch with their inner Mark Watneys. The game's early access teaser trailer from last month illustrates the news, and the announcement has further details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 August 2017, 15:43.
Chatbear Announcements.