Hyper Universe Early Access Next Week

Nexon announces Hyper Universe will enter
early access on August 24th, offering what they describe as a "unique blend" of
a MOBA and a 2D side-scroller.
This trailer
conveys what this is like, and they say this will carry a launch discount
on Steam.
They also announce a founder's program, and that a sweepstakes starts today to
give out free founder's packs. Here's the plan:
The game will be available for $15.99, but for a limited time between Aug.
24-27 the first players to join will receive a 38% discount at
Hyper
Universe Steam Page. Players jumping into the Early Access will get to play
28 diverse characters (24 given, 4 earnable) called “Hypers”, and the Delta
Station Map, party matchmaking, and much more. Early Access players get to keep
the unlocked Hypers for free and earn a special emblem.
Nexon America is also rolling out a “Founder’s Program” which grants free
access to Founder’s Pack to honor Early Access players. Starting today, Players
can enter sweepstakes to be part of “Founder’s Program” and win free Founder’s
Pack.
Featuring the unique blend of a side-scrolling fighting game with the highly
strategic, team-oriented gameplay found in a MOBA, Hyper Universe’s stylized
look and action-oriented mayhem will challenge players in a whole new way. Check
out the new Hyper Universe
trailer that will get you hyped for this Early Access release.
In Hyper Universe, players will take control of one of a multitude of
battle-ready “Hypers” and use their insane abilities to defeat the opposing team
and bring about victory. Taking many shapes and sizes, the Hypers range from a
mage who rains down giant snowmen on his enemies, to a mongoose riding astride
an armored rhinoceros, to a tentacled Admiral with the power of the kraken at
his call, and more.