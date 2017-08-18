Absolver Multiplayer Details and Content Plans

A new Friends & Foes
trailer from Absolver shows off multiplayer features in the upcoming melee
combat game. Developer Sloclap and publisher Devolver Digital also take the
opportunity to outline post-release content plans for the game:
The
clenched fists at Sloclap and drunken boxers of Devolver Digital have detailed
the online multiplayer features in their forthcoming melee combat game Absolver
with the new ‘Friends & Foes’ video feature. The development team has also
announced the first post-release content in a set of free updates scheduled to
happen over the next six months including new gameplay modes, new features, and
new moves to expand players’ customizable Combat Deck.
The core of Absolver’s gameplay is its deep fighting mechanics and online
combat. Prospects will enter the plains of Adal alone and encounter both
AI-controlled opponents and live players through Absolver’s shared online
experience structure. Players will roam the world as their own independent
‘server’ as the game seamlessly introduces other Prospects into their game
experience.
Once players encounter one another they will have a choice to engage in friendly
sparring, more aggressive PvP combat, or cooperative PvE play with up to three
players at once. Through online cooperative play each Prospect will be able to
learn new moves from one another, progress on their path to Absolution, and gain
experience points that can be spent on one of six attributes to improve their
skills.
Absolver also features unique fighting school mechanic where more advanced
players can create their own school of combat that other players may join. The
school creator effectively becomes a mentor to these students and this
relationship allows for the mentor’s students to use their Combat Deck and the
more robust catalog of more advanced moves that comes with it.
Sloclap has announced the first in many free content updates to the game to
continue to expand the world of Absolver and cater to the wishes of the
community. Through extensive testing and a closed beta, early players have
requested features like 3 versus 3 mode, ranked matches, and a spectator mode to
watch the action and jump in when it is your turn to battle. These three
features will be some of the first implemented in a series of free content
updates alongside new Combat Styles and moves for players’ Combat Decks.