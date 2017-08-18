 
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Trailer

[Aug 18, 2017, 10:26 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Gamescom 2017 trailer is now available for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, the role-playing game expected for Windows and PlayStation 4 on January 19th. Here's the blurb that accompanies the clip: "When one world ends, the gateway to another opens. This new trailer focuses on Roland, a president from Ichi no Kuni as he is transported to Ni no Kuni and becomes a close companion of Evan Pettywhisker, the deposed king of Ding Dong Dell. Two new characters are also introduced including Nerea, the beautiful queen of the land of Thalassea and her advisor Leander."

