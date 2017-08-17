Quake Champions Early Access Next Week

Bethesda.net announces
that early access to Quake Champions
will
begin on August 22nd. For those familiar with the beta, they also say that day
"the game will receive a whole host of content, including new maps, features and
a special new Champion: the mighty DOOM Slayer from the DOOM series." They are
offering a 25% early access discount on the game's Champions Pack, which unlocks
all current and future champions. Here's the plan:
Quake Champions –
Early Access Starts Soon
Quake Champions is about to exit its Closed Beta phase and officially enter into
Early Access on Steam and the Bethesda.net launcher. Starting on August 22, the
game will receive a whole host of content, including new maps, features and a
special new Champion: the mighty DOOM Slayer from the DOOM series.
“With a fast, skill-based game like Quake Champions, nothing is more important
than continual testing and refining based on player feedback to ensure the game
is balanced, optimized, and fun for all levels of players, from pro to new,”
says Tim Willits, Studio Director, id Software. “The Early Access version of
Quake Champions is, obviously, a work-in-progress, but represents a solid and
robust version of the game, with four modes, 11 Champions, a variety of maps,
and a thriving community of fans. Early Access will allow us to work closely
with players to improve the game and add additional features before the official
launch of Quake Champions in the coming months.”
The Champions Pack
Players who want to jump in and frag their way to global dominance will be able
to buy the Champions Pack, which will unlock all current and future Champions as
well as other exclusive in-game bonuses for $29.99, 25% off the final retail
price of $39.99.
To play Quake Champions during Early Access, players can buy the Champions Pack,
which includes:
- All 11 current Champions, including Ranger, Visor,
Scalebearer, Nyx, Anarki, Clutch, Sorlag, Galena, Slash, Wolfenstein’s BJ
Blazkowicz, and the new DOOM Slayer
- All future Champions, including at least six
additional Champions expected to release before the end of 2018, and any
that follow
- An exclusive Early Access skin for Ranger,
available only during the Early Access period for Champions Pack players
- Three Reliquaries (loot chests containing three
in-game items for profile, Champion and weapon customization, including
skins, shaders, nameplates and more)