Quake Champions Early Access Next Week

[Aug 17, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 11 Comments

Bethesda.net announces that early access to Quake Champions will begin on August 22nd. For those familiar with the beta, they also say that day "the game will receive a whole host of content, including new maps, features and a special new Champion: the mighty DOOM Slayer from the DOOM series." They are offering a 25% early access discount on the game's Champions Pack, which unlocks all current and future champions. Here's the plan:

Starting on August 22, the game will receive a whole host of content, including new maps, features and a special new Champion: the mighty DOOM Slayer from the DOOM series.

“With a fast, skill-based game like Quake Champions, nothing is more important than continual testing and refining based on player feedback to ensure the game is balanced, optimized, and fun for all levels of players, from pro to new,” says Tim Willits, Studio Director, id Software. “The Early Access version of Quake Champions is, obviously, a work-in-progress, but represents a solid and robust version of the game, with four modes, 11 Champions, a variety of maps, and a thriving community of fans. Early Access will allow us to work closely with players to improve the game and add additional features before the official launch of Quake Champions in the coming months.”

The Champions Pack

Players who want to jump in and frag their way to global dominance will be able to buy the Champions Pack, which will unlock all current and future Champions as well as other exclusive in-game bonuses for $29.99, 25% off the final retail price of $39.99.

To play Quake Champions during Early Access, players can buy the Champions Pack, which includes:

  • All 11 current Champions, including Ranger, Visor, Scalebearer, Nyx, Anarki, Clutch, Sorlag, Galena, Slash, Wolfenstein’s BJ Blazkowicz, and the new DOOM Slayer
  • All future Champions, including at least six additional Champions expected to release before the end of 2018, and any that follow
  • An exclusive Early Access skin for Ranger, available only during the Early Access period for Champions Pack players
  • Three Reliquaries (loot chests containing three in-game items for profile, Champion and weapon customization, including skins, shaders, nameplates and more)

