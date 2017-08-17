Quake Champions Early Access Next Week

Quake Champions – Early Access Starts Soon

Quake Champions is about to exit its Closed Beta phase and officially enter into Early Access on Steam and the Bethesda.net launcher. Starting on August 22, the game will receive a whole host of content, including new maps, features and a special new Champion: the mighty DOOM Slayer from the DOOM series.



“With a fast, skill-based game like Quake Champions, nothing is more important than continual testing and refining based on player feedback to ensure the game is balanced, optimized, and fun for all levels of players, from pro to new,” says Tim Willits, Studio Director, id Software. “The Early Access version of Quake Champions is, obviously, a work-in-progress, but represents a solid and robust version of the game, with four modes, 11 Champions, a variety of maps, and a thriving community of fans. Early Access will allow us to work closely with players to improve the game and add additional features before the official launch of Quake Champions in the coming months.”



The Champions Pack



Players who want to jump in and frag their way to global dominance will be able to buy the Champions Pack, which will unlock all current and future Champions as well as other exclusive in-game bonuses for $29.99, 25% off the final retail price of $39.99.



To play Quake Champions during Early Access, players can buy the Champions Pack, which includes:

All 11 current Champions, including Ranger, Visor, Scalebearer, Nyx, Anarki, Clutch, Sorlag, Galena, Slash, Wolfenstein’s BJ Blazkowicz, and the new DOOM Slayer

All future Champions, including at least six additional Champions expected to release before the end of 2018, and any that follow

An exclusive Early Access skin for Ranger, available only during the Early Access period for Champions Pack players

Three Reliquaries (loot chests containing three in-game items for profile, Champion and weapon customization, including skins, shaders, nameplates and more)