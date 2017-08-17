DUSK Episode One Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Though the DUSK page on Steam still lists the game for pre-purchase, this post announces players who buy the game in advance can now play through the game's entire first chapter. The Play DUSK Trailer shows how timely this retro shooter is, as the enemies you'll encounter include klans of klansmen, described as KKK Grand Wizards. Here's word on this release of the first of three chapters:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 August 2017, 05:49.
Chatbear Announcements.