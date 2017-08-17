DUSK Episode One Released

You know - we could have put out episode 1 MONTHS ago.



We thought about it. But we wanted it to be ready.



We could have asked for your money WEEKS ago when we put out the new trailer.



But we wanted to MAKE SURE it was ready.



Now, after a damn near universally positive reception from our family, friends, the press, the lurkers and YOU - we are confident that DUSK is worth your time and money.



So here it is! Well, PART of it.



You will be granted access to the FULL game when it launches SOON.



In the mean time - please enjoy DUSK: Episode 1 and spread the word like a shotgun blast if you love it as much as we do <3