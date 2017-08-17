 
StellarHub Launches

[Aug 17, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 3 Comments

StellarHub is now available on Steam, offering a starbase management game for Windows. This video shows off the game's throwback FTL style, and we have this description of what this offers:

StellarHub is a space strategy simulation game where you act as the Captain of a space station. You must assemble your station from various modules (med bay, crew quarters, lounge deck, greenhouse, etc.) and manage your crew to fulfill several tasks ranging from command, construction, extraction of resources, research and trade. Each crew member is endowed with a unique set of skills and abilities, as well as emotions and needs. Your goal is to build a safe and functional environment for them to live in and to protect your station against the various threats coming from outside. As you grow and develop your station facilities, you will have the opportunity to hire new characters and expand your team

THE STORY
At the turn of the 22nd century, the resources of Earth are almost exhausted and humanity is taking advantage of modern technology to reach outer space in hopes of finding a new home among the stars. Following the invention of the superluminal engine, new technologies for spacecraft missions have become widely available making it possible to explore the planetary systems within a radius of 50 light years from Earth. For this purpose, the special program StellarHub was born: a network of space stations designed for fast deployment, scientific research and the mining of minerals along with other resources in outer space. You are one of the space station captains, and you have just embarked on a pioneering mission to explore the near space with your team.

FEATURES

  • In fact you can choose from 30 modules including solar panels, research labs, crew quarters, organic farms, greenhouses and many more.
  • Six worlds with different playing conditions (sun and meteor activity, the presence of space pirates, resource amount and placement, etc.)
  • A wide range of different crew roles to service your station (workers, cleaners, miners, technicians, scientists, medics, botanists, etc.).
  • Each character has their unique profession and skills that will improve over time. The system of emotions influences their state and needs.
  • The "Scientific Research Map" unlocks special bonuses and technologies for a deeper personalization of your station environment.
  • Steam achievement system and Steam trading cards.

