StellarHub Launches

StellarHub is now available
on Steam,
offering a starbase management game for Windows.
This video shows
off the game's throwback FTL style, and we have this description of what this
offers:
StellarHub is a space strategy simulation game where you act as
the Captain of a space station. You must assemble your station from various
modules (med bay, crew quarters, lounge deck, greenhouse, etc.) and manage your
crew to fulfill several tasks ranging from command, construction, extraction of
resources, research and trade. Each crew member is endowed with a unique set of
skills and abilities, as well as emotions and needs. Your goal is to build a
safe and functional environment for them to live in and to protect your station
against the various threats coming from outside. As you grow and develop your
station facilities, you will have the opportunity to hire new characters and
expand your team
THE STORY
At the turn of the 22nd century, the resources of Earth are almost exhausted and
humanity is taking advantage of modern technology to reach outer space in hopes
of finding a new home among the stars. Following the invention of the
superluminal engine, new technologies for spacecraft missions have become widely
available making it possible to explore the planetary systems within a radius of
50 light years from Earth. For this purpose, the special program StellarHub was
born: a network of space stations designed for fast deployment, scientific
research and the mining of minerals along with other resources in outer space.
You are one of the space station captains, and you have just embarked on a
pioneering mission to explore the near space with your team.
FEATURES
In fact you can choose from 30 modules including
solar panels, research labs, crew quarters, organic farms, greenhouses and
many more.
Six worlds with different playing conditions (sun
and meteor activity, the presence of space pirates, resource amount and
placement, etc.)
A wide range of different crew roles to service
your station (workers, cleaners, miners, technicians, scientists, medics,
botanists, etc.).
Each character has their unique profession and
skills that will improve over time. The system of emotions influences their
state and needs.
The "Scientific Research Map" unlocks special
bonuses and technologies for a deeper personalization of your station
environment.