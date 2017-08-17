 
Shenmue III Publishing Deal

[Aug 17, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Deep Silver and Ys Net announce a publishing deal for Shenmue III, the crowdfunded RPG sequel. Word is the new release window of second half of next year that was recently announced is still in effect:

Deep Silver and Ys Net are excited to announce their collaboration to publish YsNet’s forthcoming, long awaited game Shenmue III.

The global publishing deal will cover the release exclusively on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and PC: both physical and digital versions.

The current release date is scheduled for the second half of 2018.

