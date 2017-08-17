 
SpellForce 3 Trailer and CE Preorders

[Aug 17, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 5 Comments

A new cinematic trailer for SpellForce 3 is narrated by actor Doug Cockle, familiar to gamers as the voice of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series. The clip comes with word that a $129.99/€129,99 collector's edition of the RTS/RPG is now available for preorder. Here's the deal:

Today THQ Nordic released an all-new CGI trailer for SpellForce 3, the real-time-strategy meets role-playing fantasy game launching this winter on PC. The trailer offers a recap of the events, narrated by voice actor Doug Cockle, leading up to the newest iteration in the franchise, while providing a glimpse of the battles to come. You can watch it here:

Trailer (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQZhJYVzGIY

THQ Nordic also announced a limited collector’s edition for the game. Starting today, the SpellForce 3 Collector’s Edition can be pre-ordered for $129.99 in North America and €129,99 in Europe. The package will include the game, an exclusive artbook, the game’s official soundtrack, a Godstone amulet and an 8-inch figurine of Sentenza Noria, a seasoned commander and spymaster of the Royal Army that acts as the mentor for the player. The Collector's Editon can be preordered now: http://spellforce.com/order-here/

