ECHO Trailer

[Aug 17, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from ECHO shows off a full level of gameplay from this upcoming third-person, sci-fi action/adventure. The clip is narrated by Ultra Ultra CEO Martin Emborg and it shows off the game's innovative mechanic that pits the player with "echoes" of their character. Here's more:

Ultra Ultra, a new Danish indie game studio consisting of ex-IO Interactive team members, has released a new full level walkthrough video for ECHO, the third-person sci-fi adventure game and studio’s debut title set to launch on September 19 for PC and PlayStation 4.

Narrated by Ultra Ultra’s Martin Emborg, CEO and game director, and Morten Hedegren, game and level designer, the video follows protagonist En as she sneaks, shoots and runs her way through the Palace, gigantic structure hidden in the depths of space. Viewers can follow along as Martin and Morten have En storm a room in the Palace and watch as the Palace creates enemy “Echoes” of En that constantly evolve, adapt and learn from En’s actions, keeping players on their toes as they battle semblances of themselves.

