Kingdom Come: Deliverance Trailer

[Aug 17, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer is now available for Kingdom Come: Deliverance said to show off "unseen story details" for this upcoming RPG. Here's word:

Warhorse Studios and Deep Silver today revealed unseen story details for the upcoming medieval role-playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which will launch on February 13th, 2018 for PlayStation®4, PC and Xbox One, the all-in-one entertainment system from Microsoft.

Watch the new trailer, Born From Ashes, here: https://youtu.be/zCLc-HjGA0g

Following the footsteps of Henry, the son of a blacksmith whose peaceful life is shattered by a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund, today’s trailer gives a glimpse on the events that follow the death of Henry’s parents as he joins ranks with Sir Radzig to get the training he needs. Where will his path lead him?

