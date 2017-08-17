 
Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier Announced

[Aug 17, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Imaginarium Studios announces Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier is coming to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 this autumn. This sounds sort of like a visual novel, as its described as "a narrative adventure game" with "multiple endings" from this studio founded by actor Andy Serkis, famed for his motion capture work in the Planet of the Apes films, among others. This trailer offers a look, and more details, as the description says: "Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier is set in the time between Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. Play as the apes and humans through an emotional rollercoaster of epic, moral and ethical decisions to create the outcome you want in the Planet of the Apes universe." Here's the announcement with more:

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier is a narrative adventure game of conquest, betrayal and survival with multiple endings. When the fates of a tribe of apes and a band of human survivors intertwine, two worlds collide as their precarious existence hangs in the balance. Set between Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes films, Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier plunges the player into a rich, cinematic experience where every decision impacts the fragile balance between peace and war.

Players will be given the opportunity to play both sides of the growing conflict, gaining a deep understanding of the motivations, hopes and fears of humans and apes alike. The destinies of each species rests entirely on the player as the game pushes towards a tense, fragile peace, or a final bloody battle.

“We are committed to exploring and expanding next-generation storytelling, and Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier represents an exciting marriage of technology and creativity, all set in a rich universe of which I am very proud” said Andy Serkis, Founder of The Imaginarium.

