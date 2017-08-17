Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier Announced

|
Imaginarium Studios announces Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier is coming to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 this autumn. This sounds sort of like a visual novel, as its described as "a narrative adventure game" with "multiple endings" from this studio founded by actor Andy Serkis, famed for his motion capture work in the Planet of the Apes films, among others. This trailer offers a look, and more details, as the description says: "Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier is set in the time between Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. Play as the apes and humans through an emotional rollercoaster of epic, moral and ethical decisions to create the outcome you want in the Planet of the Apes universe." Here's the announcement with more:
