Polygon
has word from Microsoft on a delay to Crackdown 3
delayed to
2018 after previously being expected on November 7th of this year. Since this
installment in the series is coming to
Windows 10
, this concerns PC gamers as well. Here's the lowdown on the
Crackdown letdown:
“We’re very excited about Crackdown 3, and so are many
fans, and so it’s a difficult call to move the release date,” Loftis said in an
email interview with Polygon. “However, we want to make sure to deliver the
right game, with the right quality, and at the right time. Crackdown 3 is a
hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all
the way through every part of the game, whether that’s campaign, co-op
multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone. Getting the
balance right between the three modes is important, and we are going to take the
extra development time to ensure that. Gamers can expect Crackdown 3 in Spring
of 2018.”
Underworld Ascendant Next Year
505 Games announces they are publishing Underworld Ascendant, OtherSide
Studios' crowdfunded RPG sequel, saying they expect this will be released in the
second half of next year. Here's the plan:
505 Games, a subsidiary of
Digital Bros. S.p.A., announced today a partnership with development studio
OtherSide Entertainment to publish fantasy RPG Underworld Ascendant, the
next-generation sequel to the landmark Underworld franchise. The deeply
experienced team at OtherSide studio – helmed by industry legends Paul Neurath
(Ultima Underworld, Thief) and Warren Spector (Deus Ex, Epic Mickey) – has
worked on many leading game franchises, which collectively garnered more than
200 awards and earned over $3 billion in revenues. Their current project,
Underworld Ascendant, was first revealed on Kickstarter, where fans clamoring
for the return of the storied masterpiece raised more than $850,000 for its
creation.
“It’s another big moment for 505 Games, having the opportunity to partner with
this talented team on such an iconic brand,” said Neil Ralley, president of 505
Games. “Ultima Underworld is among the greatest PC RPGs ever made, and we look
forward to what Paul, Warren and their team will accomplish with the next
generation of the franchise.”