Crackdown 3 Delayed

“We’re very excited about Crackdown 3, and so are many fans, and so it’s a difficult call to move the release date,” Loftis said in an email interview with Polygon. “However, we want to make sure to deliver the right game, with the right quality, and at the right time. Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game, whether that’s campaign, co-op multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone. Getting the balance right between the three modes is important, and we are going to take the extra development time to ensure that. Gamers can expect Crackdown 3 in Spring of 2018.”

Polygon has word from Microsoft on a delay todelayed to 2018 after previously being expected on November 7th of this year. Since this installment in the series is coming to Windows 10 , this concerns PC gamers as well. Here's the lowdown on the Crackdown letdown:

Underworld Ascendant Next Year

505 Games announces they are publishing Underworld Ascendant, OtherSide Studios' crowdfunded RPG sequel, saying they expect this will be released in the second half of next year. Here's the plan: