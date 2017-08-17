 
The Evil Within 2 Trailer

[Aug 17, 2017, 09:28 am ET] - Post a Comment

Bethesda.net has an update on The Evil Within 2, with another look at the upcoming survival/horror sequel. This includes a new trailer titled "The Twisted, Deadly Photographer" that looks at the big picture. Here's the explanation:

Not only will Sebastian have to contend with the myriad horrific creatures waiting for him in The Evil Within 2, he’ll also have to deal with the human “monsters” who have made their way into the new STEM world. Wretched creatures like Stefano Valentini, an artist with dark proclivities and unbounded imagination. You’ll see examples of his work scattered throughout Union – from grisly photographs of his victims, to the “moment of death” tableaus he creates, capturing the last seconds of a person’s life in a tangible, looping scene. Learn more about the man behind the art in the latest story trailer for The Evil Within 2.

