Rainbow Six Siege Map Trailer

There’s a new video showing off the dark, eerie interior of the new map coming on August 29 with the launch of Operation Blood Orchid. Dubbed “Theme Park,” the map is set in a deteriorating amusement park in Hong Kong, where smiling tiger and monkey mascots welcome players to the field of conflict. Proceeding past teacup rides into a spacious hall, players will have to resist the temptation to check out the arcade games and stop for a snack at the concession stands while proceeding to the objective. Gargoyles and mummies await inside what appears to be a haunted house section of the park, as you can see in the teaser video below: