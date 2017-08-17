 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Rainbow Six Siege Map Trailer

[Aug 17, 2017, 09:28 am ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog teases the Operation Blood Orchid map pack for Rainbow Six Siege with a new trailer showing off Theme Park, one of the new maps it will offer when it is released next week. Here's word:

There’s a new video showing off the dark, eerie interior of the new map coming on August 29 with the launch of Operation Blood Orchid. Dubbed “Theme Park,” the map is set in a deteriorating amusement park in Hong Kong, where smiling tiger and monkey mascots welcome players to the field of conflict. Proceeding past teacup rides into a spacious hall, players will have to resist the temptation to check out the arcade games and stop for a snack at the concession stands while proceeding to the objective. Gargoyles and mummies await inside what appears to be a haunted house section of the park, as you can see in the teaser video below:

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Crackdown 3 Delayed
The Evil Within 2 Trailer
Rainbow Six Siege Map Trailer
Cities: Skylines - Concerts Released
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Prey Trial Version Released
War Tech Fighters Early Access
Dungeons 3 Closed Beta With Pre-purchase
Killing Floor: Incursion Launches
Keystone Now The Amazing Eternals; Founders Program This Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.