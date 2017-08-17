Rainbow Six Siege Map Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
UbiBlog teases the Operation Blood Orchid map pack for Rainbow Six Siege with a new trailer showing off Theme Park, one of the new maps it will offer when it is released next week. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 August 2017, 09:47.
Chatbear Announcements.