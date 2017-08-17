Cities: Skylines - Concerts Released

Paradox Interactive announces Cities: Skylines - Concerts, a new mini-DLC
for Cities: Skylines they say is now available for the urban planning
game. This trailer shows
off some of the outdoor venues and events this brings, showing throngs of dozens
enjoying the music. Here's word:
Paradox Interactive - in concert with Colossal Order - today released Cities:
Skylines - Concerts, a new mini-expansion for the award winning city builder
that lets players plan, promote, and party at music festivals in their cities.
Cities: Skylines - Concerts is available on Paradox Plaza and Steam today for
$6.99 on Windows, MacOS, and Linux PCs.
Cities: Skylines - Concerts lets players control every aspect of making their
metropolises more musical. From new festival ground buildings to city ordinances
for driving ticket sales, Concerts goes beyond the music for players to tailor
their cities’ festivals to fit their mood with music and images from musical
acts NESTOR, Elijah MOTi, and Lily La Roux.
Cities: Skylines - Concerts Features:
New music from in-game bands - NESTOR, Elijha MOTi, and Lily La Roux add
their musical gifts to the Cities: Skylines soundtrack via the new music
focused radio station “Live”. 100% music with no interruptions!
New Festival Area Building - Level-up your festival grounds to
accommodate better shows and bigger crowds.
Concert-focused City Ordinances - Support your festival ambitions with
new laws and budget options to promote concerts and monetize the crowds.
Alongside the mini-expansion, Paradox and Colossal Order are restructuring
the content manager tool as a free update to Cities: Skylines. The content
manager now makes it much simpler for players to organize, search for and find
their favorite mod-assets, so you can spend less time scrolling and more time
building.