 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Cities: Skylines - Concerts Released

[Aug 17, 2017, 09:28 am ET] - Post a Comment

Paradox Interactive announces Cities: Skylines - Concerts, a new mini-DLC for Cities: Skylines they say is now available for the urban planning game. This trailer shows off some of the outdoor venues and events this brings, showing throngs of dozens enjoying the music. Here's word:

Paradox Interactive - in concert with Colossal Order - today released Cities: Skylines - Concerts, a new mini-expansion for the award winning city builder that lets players plan, promote, and party at music festivals in their cities. Cities: Skylines - Concerts is available on Paradox Plaza and Steam today for $6.99 on Windows, MacOS, and Linux PCs.

Cities: Skylines - Concerts lets players control every aspect of making their metropolises more musical. From new festival ground buildings to city ordinances for driving ticket sales, Concerts goes beyond the music for players to tailor their cities’ festivals to fit their mood with music and images from musical acts NESTOR, Elijah MOTi, and Lily La Roux.

Cities: Skylines - Concerts Features:

  • New music from in-game bands - NESTOR, Elijha MOTi, and Lily La Roux add their musical gifts to the Cities: Skylines soundtrack via the new music focused radio station “Live”. 100% music with no interruptions!
  • New Festival Area Building - Level-up your festival grounds to accommodate better shows and bigger crowds.
  • Concert-focused City Ordinances - Support your festival ambitions with new laws and budget options to promote concerts and monetize the crowds.

Alongside the mini-expansion, Paradox and Colossal Order are restructuring the content manager tool as a free update to Cities: Skylines. The content manager now makes it much simpler for players to organize, search for and find their favorite mod-assets, so you can spend less time scrolling and more time building.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Crackdown 3 Delayed
The Evil Within 2 Trailer
Rainbow Six Siege Map Trailer
Cities: Skylines - Concerts Released
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Prey Trial Version Released
War Tech Fighters Early Access
Dungeons 3 Closed Beta With Pre-purchase
Killing Floor: Incursion Launches
Keystone Now The Amazing Eternals; Founders Program This Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.