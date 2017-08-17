Cities: Skylines - Concerts Released

Paradox Interactive - in concert with Colossal Order - today released Cities: Skylines - Concerts, a new mini-expansion for the award winning city builder that lets players plan, promote, and party at music festivals in their cities. Cities: Skylines - Concerts is available on Paradox Plaza and Steam today for $6.99 on Windows, MacOS, and Linux PCs.



Cities: Skylines - Concerts lets players control every aspect of making their metropolises more musical. From new festival ground buildings to city ordinances for driving ticket sales, Concerts goes beyond the music for players to tailor their cities’ festivals to fit their mood with music and images from musical acts NESTOR, Elijah MOTi, and Lily La Roux.



Cities: Skylines - Concerts Features:

New music from in-game bands - NESTOR, Elijha MOTi, and Lily La Roux add their musical gifts to the Cities: Skylines soundtrack via the new music focused radio station “Live”. 100% music with no interruptions!

New Festival Area Building - Level-up your festival grounds to accommodate better shows and bigger crowds.

Concert-focused City Ordinances - Support your festival ambitions with new laws and budget options to promote concerts and monetize the crowds.

Alongside the mini-expansion, Paradox and Colossal Order are restructuring the content manager tool as a free update to Cities: Skylines. The content manager now makes it much simpler for players to organize, search for and find their favorite mod-assets, so you can spend less time scrolling and more time building.