Out of the Blue

Yesterday started out poorly for me, but things ended up picking up. I woke up from a stab of shoulder pain, as I managed to do something to aggravate an old sports injury just by sleeping. This was actually sort of good news, as it kept me from oversleeping further: apparently I managed to turn my alarm off somewhere along the way. Then I nicked my finger with a knife preparing Gunnar's breakfast, which was a real sign I was not operating on all cylinders, since I almost never cut myself. Finally, when I was coming upstairs, I managed to trip, stub my toe, and splatter the stairs with coffee. This was all within 20 minutes of waking up, so it was starting to seem like maybe I should just go back to bed to protect me from myself.
But things took a turn for the better when we went for a walk. We went to pick up Jedi, the neighbor's dog and Gunnar's bestie. Jedi is a Korean the Jindo who walks with us since his owners also have human twins (Gunnar's other besties). It turned out they had an errand to run, so we grouped up for an adventure. I got to do some hand-holding and give some shoulder rides along the way, and generally revel in the delights of other people's kids, which involves all the joy of children with little of the hassle of parenting. This resulted in a couple of photos I really love. One where Jedi hopped in my lap an posed, and the other where the twins joined in and all hell broke loose, like it does sometimes. Definitely a great turnabout for a day that started a little rough.
