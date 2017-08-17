 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Aug 17, 2017, 09:27 am ET] - Post a Comment

Yesterday started out poorly for me, but things ended up picking up. I woke up from a stab of shoulder pain, as I managed to do something to aggravate an old sports injury just by sleeping. This was actually sort of good news, as it kept me from oversleeping further: apparently I managed to turn my alarm off somewhere along the way. Then I nicked my finger with a knife preparing Gunnar's breakfast, which was a real sign I was not operating on all cylinders, since I almost never cut myself. Finally, when I was coming upstairs, I managed to trip, stub my toe, and splatter the stairs with coffee. This was all within 20 minutes of waking up, so it was starting to seem like maybe I should just go back to bed to protect me from myself.

But things took a turn for the better when we went for a walk. We went to pick up Jedi, the neighbor's dog and Gunnar's bestie. Jedi is a Korean  the Jindo who walks with us since his owners also have human twins (Gunnar's other besties). It turned out they had an errand to run, so we grouped up for an adventure. I got to do some hand-holding and give some shoulder rides along the way, and generally revel in the delights of other people's kids, which involves all the joy of children with little of the hassle of parenting. This resulted in a couple of photos I really love. One where Jedi hopped in my lap an posed, and the other where the twins joined in and all hell broke loose, like it does sometimes. Definitely a great turnabout for a day that started a little rough.

Twin Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Monkey Go Happy Witchcraft.
Compact Conflict.
Stories: Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Environmental Rules on Infrastructure.
Bonnie Tyler is going to sing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during Monday's eclipse.
A quarter of people hurt themselves while grooming their pubic hair.
Science: FDA slams more homeopaths for playing fast and loose with toxic chemicals.
Media: Pogo: Fmaa (IT'S FANTASTIC).
Experiment with multi perspective animation.
Who knew dogs have their own school bus?
Auctions: Man sells entire video game collection for $20K.
The Funnies: Martin Shkreli's jury selection. Thanks JDreyer.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Crackdown 3 Delayed
The Evil Within 2 Trailer
Rainbow Six Siege Map Trailer
Cities: Skylines - Concerts Released
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Prey Trial Version Released
War Tech Fighters Early Access
Dungeons 3 Closed Beta With Pre-purchase
Killing Floor: Incursion Launches
Keystone Now The Amazing Eternals; Founders Program This Month 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.