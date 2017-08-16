 
Prey Trial Version Released

[Aug 16, 2017, 5:26 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Bethesda.net announces trial versions of Prey are now available for PC and consoles. The Windows version is available on Steam, where they note the news in this post, which includes this new trailer. Here's the news:

Don’t miss the mind-bending sci-fi adventure that some critics are already calling the “best game of 2017.” If you’re a PC gamer and haven’t yet played Prey, now you have the perfect opportunity. Starting today, the critically acclaimed game from the masterminds at Arkane Studios will be available as a PC trial for the first-time ever.

Also today, Prey will shift from a demo to a trial on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. That means anyone who wants to test out Prey ahead of a purchase can retain their progress along with any Trophies/Achievements earned during the trial.

Recently, Arkane Studios also released update 1.05, which addresses more than 30 fixes to a range of issues, including the screen-tearing that has affected a portion of the PlayStation audience. Check out the patch notes for a full list of all the fixes in Update 1.05.

In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities.

