Prey Trial Version Released

Don’t miss the mind-bending sci-fi adventure that some critics are already calling the “best game of 2017.” If you’re a PC gamer and haven’t yet played Prey, now you have the perfect opportunity. Starting today, the critically acclaimed game from the masterminds at Arkane Studios will be available as a PC trial for the first-time ever.



Also today, Prey will shift from a demo to a trial on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. That means anyone who wants to test out Prey ahead of a purchase can retain their progress along with any Trophies/Achievements earned during the trial.



Recently, Arkane Studios also released update 1.05, which addresses more than 30 fixes to a range of issues, including the screen-tearing that has affected a portion of the PlayStation audience. Check out the patch notes for a full list of all the fixes in Update 1.05.



In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities.