Publisher Green Man Gaming Publishing and developer Drakkar Dev are now offering
the promised early access to War Tech Fighters
, their
just announced
mech combat game. This
is available for Windows
on Steam
,
carrying a 10% launch discount. Here's more on WTF is going on here:
Pilot
your mecha and fully customize its appearance and loadout in some of the most
over the top action this side of the galaxy, in what could be described as the
love child of Michael Bay and Evangelion. You’ll lead the assault on Zatros with
fists of iron and lazer sword in hand as you pilot your fully equipped,
spaceship shredding War Tech, built to fight for the rebel colonies of Hebos and
Ares and reclaim your homeland.
Designed for mecha enthusiasts and fans of intense space combat action, War Tech
Fighters Early Access launch brings hugely ambitious, galaxy shattering robot
combat to the Early Access community. War Tech Fighters offers mecha destroying
fans the chance to play in all out action, stealth and puzzle sections while
taking on single player missions, simulator challenges and survival arenas.
“War Tech Fighters was born of a pure and deep love of giant, violent robots. We
created the game that we desperately wanted to play,” said Manlio Greco, Lead
Developer at Drakkar Dev, “War Tech Fighters offers fans of the mecha genre the
glorious, high-octane space wars they love, but the sheer range of ways to use
your War Tech is something they won’t have experienced before.”
“War Tech Fighters is pure unadulterated fun and we know it’s going to create
quite the stir in the Steam community. Drakkar Dev have delivered something
truly remarkable that’s unlike anything we’ve published before and we can’t wait
to see its evolution in Early Access,” said Gary Rowe, EVP of Publishing at
Green Man Gaming.
Key Features in Early Access
- Control A Fully Equipped War Tech - Destroy
your enemies in long-range combat with guns and missiles, or get up close
and personal with swords and shields.
- Customization - Hundreds and thousands of
combinations of mecha parts, weapons and colors to truly stand out on the
battlefield.
- Upgrades - Three base robot sets, each with
specific bonuses, and over 150 upgradable robot parts.
- Research & Development - Research new
upgrade projects to enhance your War Tech, and develop weapons ranging from
missile launchers to anti-matter cannons.
- Level Up - Gain experience through combat
to level up your War Tech pilot to gain improved attack/defence bonuses.
- Intense Single Player Missions - Experience
the first 12 missions of Captain Nathan Romanis’ battle across the galaxy.
- Simulator Bridge - Train your War Tech by
replaying missions, or take on special Challenges to gain experience and
add-ons to improve your machine.
- Survival Mode - Test yourself to the limit
in an infinite survival mode arena, and walk away with special rewards.