Pilot your mecha and fully customize its appearance and loadout in some of the most over the top action this side of the galaxy, in what could be described as the love child of Michael Bay and Evangelion. You’ll lead the assault on Zatros with fists of iron and lazer sword in hand as you pilot your fully equipped, spaceship shredding War Tech, built to fight for the rebel colonies of Hebos and Ares and reclaim your homeland.



Designed for mecha enthusiasts and fans of intense space combat action, War Tech Fighters Early Access launch brings hugely ambitious, galaxy shattering robot combat to the Early Access community. War Tech Fighters offers mecha destroying fans the chance to play in all out action, stealth and puzzle sections while taking on single player missions, simulator challenges and survival arenas.



“War Tech Fighters was born of a pure and deep love of giant, violent robots. We created the game that we desperately wanted to play,” said Manlio Greco, Lead Developer at Drakkar Dev, “War Tech Fighters offers fans of the mecha genre the glorious, high-octane space wars they love, but the sheer range of ways to use your War Tech is something they won’t have experienced before.”



“War Tech Fighters is pure unadulterated fun and we know it’s going to create quite the stir in the Steam community. Drakkar Dev have delivered something truly remarkable that’s unlike anything we’ve published before and we can’t wait to see its evolution in Early Access,” said Gary Rowe, EVP of Publishing at Green Man Gaming.



Key Features in Early Access

Control A Fully Equipped War Tech - Destroy your enemies in long-range combat with guns and missiles, or get up close and personal with swords and shields.

Customization - Hundreds and thousands of combinations of mecha parts, weapons and colors to truly stand out on the battlefield.

Upgrades - Three base robot sets, each with specific bonuses, and over 150 upgradable robot parts.

Research & Development - Research new upgrade projects to enhance your War Tech, and develop weapons ranging from missile launchers to anti-matter cannons.

Level Up - Gain experience through combat to level up your War Tech pilot to gain improved attack/defence bonuses.

Intense Single Player Missions - Experience the first 12 missions of Captain Nathan Romanis’ battle across the galaxy.

Simulator Bridge - Train your War Tech by replaying missions, or take on special Challenges to gain experience and add-ons to improve your machine.

Survival Mode - Test yourself to the limit in an infinite survival mode arena, and walk away with special rewards.