Dungeons 3 Closed Beta With Pre-purchase

Step into the dungeon! Steady your nerves and keep an eye out for traps, because Kalypso Media and Realmforge Studios are inviting Steam pre-purchase customers (Windows only) to brave the Dungeon Lord’s domain and take their first tentative steps into the unicorn-stomping world of Dungeons 3, the biggest and best entry yet in the acclaimed Dungeons series.



The Windows-only closed beta will run all the way to the game’s digital launch for Steam on October 13, 2017 and will include the first three campaign missions from the upcoming dungeon sim, as well as a competitive multiplayer map to test your evil might against your rivals. Players are encouraged to share their feedback on the official beta Steam forums, with all input going towards helping the game reach it’s evil potential in the run up to release.



Aside from access to the beta, pre-orders for Dungeons 3 on Steam will also include a 15% discount, a digital soundtrack and the exclusive ‘Horde Throne’ DLC, offering a unique customization option for the Dungeon Lord’s seat of power. With an offer this diabolically tempting, what evil mastermind could possibly resist? Strike a victory for the forces of darkness by visiting the Dungeons 3 product page on Steam today.