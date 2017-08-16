Dungeons 3 Closed Beta With Pre-purchase

|
Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Realmforge Studios are offering access to closed beta testing of Dungeons 3 to all who pre-purchase the upcoming sequel that puts you in the evil shoes of the bad guy. The game is coming in October for Windows, macOS, and Linux, but this promotion only applies to Windows editions purchased through Steam. Here's the most recent gameplay trailer, and here are the details:
