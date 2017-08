Killing Floor: Incursion Launches

In Killing Floor: Incursion, players must take on the role of an elite Horzine Security Forces soldier as they team up with allies to fend off the horrific Zed hordes using an array of weapons including guns, blades and more. Players will be able to freely explore as they move throughout the environment, scavenging for weapons and ammo while searching for the best locations to fight the monster onslaught. Battle in diverse environments from creepy farmhouses to high-tech facilities through Horzine Security Forces missions and unlock the secrets of the Zedsí origins.

Tripwire Interactive announces the launch of Killing Floor: Incursion, a new virtual reality installment in the Killing Floor series of zombie shooters. This launches as an Oculus Rift exclusive, so you can pick it up through the Oculus store (Oculus Touch controllers are also required). The launch trailer offers a look, and the announcement serves up more details: