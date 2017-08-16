Killing Floor: Incursion Launches

|
Tripwire Interactive announces the launch of Killing Floor: Incursion, a new virtual reality installment in the Killing Floor series of zombie shooters. This launches as an Oculus Rift exclusive, so you can pick it up through the Oculus store (Oculus Touch controllers are also required). The launch trailer offers a look, and the announcement serves up more details:
