Keystone Now The Amazing Eternals; Founders Program This Month

Digital Extremes announces The Amazing Eternals is the new title for the game they recently announced with the codename Keystone. They also announce they are gearing up to launch a founders program on August 29th to offer early access to the free-to-play multiplayer game. This will be open to all who purchase a founders pack and they will also be selecting some to participate for free. The news comes with a new trailer with some gameplay and a discussion of how this combines a shooter with a card game. Here's more:
