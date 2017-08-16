Total War: WARHAMMER II Race Revealed

Led by Queek Headtaker and Lord Skrolk, the Skaven can be seen in the new cinematic leading a host of monsters and madcap machinery against the Dark Elves and Lizardmen. Their motives obscured, the devious Skaven are a highly numerous species who inhabit vast subterranean lairs. Now, their time of prophecy is upon us, and this verminous Race have emerged to spread pestilence and mayhem across the face of the New World.



The Skaven will be playable alongside the High Elves, Dark Elves and Lizardmen in Total War: WARHAMMER® II, which launches September 28, 2017.